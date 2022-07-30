Northern Tasmania's stranglehold on the grand final is over after Cripps Waratah conquered the Silverdome to book their spot in the decider.
The visitors defeated the Cavaliers 55-42 in the Tasmanian Netball League's preliminary final to end a run of three straight grand finals being contested between Cavaliers and Northern Hawks. Cripps had not beaten Cavaliers in three attempts in the regular season.
It was a closely fought opening term between the two sides with both taking a little while to settle into the encounter which was watched on by an atmospheric crowd.
Cripps came into the second term with intensity across the court as they refused to take a backwards step on the Cavs' home deck.
While both sides were in the game when the first term began, the visitors grew their three-point lead by the main interval to be ahead by 14 goals.
Cripps' ball movement appeared sharper especially as they transitioned into the attack where Katia Howell and Grace Pullen were in-sync with their interplay in the attacking circle, benefitting off Jamie Symons' feeds.
The Cavaliers' passing was stifled by Cripps' immense pressure through the mid-court. The Launceston side's key passers appeared swarmed by a sea of maroon when they took possession and struggled to find their usual rhythm.
The defensive set-up from Cripps - led by the Alexandra Vinen, Hannah Vinen and Olivia French - largely blanketed Cavaliers' attackers for the second term which enabled the visitors to get key and limited Cavs to seven goals for the term.
The Cavaliers reset after the main interval to produce an improved method going forward. Shelby Miller drove her team forward with some well-weighted passes to Hayley McDougall which the Launceston goal-shooter put away with Deanna Wadley's passing also impressive.
Alongside a couple of rebounds at the defensive end for the Cavs, the home side had slimmed Cripps' lead to 12 goals at the third term.
The fourth term saw Cripps get a two crucial stops early with Alexandra Vinen tipped a Claire Oakley shot and another change of possession in the Cavs' attacking third. The visitors outscored the home side 13-11 to secure their grand final spot.
It will be only the fourth time since 2013 that Cavaliers have not played in the grand final in opens, however, their 19-and-unders will play their preliminary final against Devon on Sunday.
The result means Cripps will appear in the opens grand final for the first time since 2014 when they beat Arrows to be crowned champions of the TNL.
Cripps will take on the unbeaten Northern Hawks in the Tasmanian Netball League decider which will be held at the Silverdome.
