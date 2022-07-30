The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

TNL: Cripps Waratah beat Cavaliers at Silverdome in preliminary final

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated July 30 2022 - 10:59am, first published 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Northern Tasmania's stranglehold on the grand final is over after Cripps Waratah conquered the Silverdome to book their spot in the decider.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.