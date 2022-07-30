North Launceston could not overcome a slow start as their finals hopes slip away after being beaten by the Tigers.
Kingborough had a five-goal head start after the first term and while North pushed them all day, they couldn't bridge the gap in the 11.15 (81) to 8.7 (55) loss.
"Take away the first quarter and we win the game," coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"Whether it was a rev-up or the boys just switched on, we played some good footy for the rest of the day.
"We changed some match-ups and put Theo Ives back to give us a bigger body behind because obviously their tall forwards were causing a few issues in the first quarter.
"It was the boys' endeavour to work a lot harder than they did in the first because effort was kind of non-existent."
The first term saw the Tigers' highly-credentialed talls shine, with two goals to Marcus Gardner and singles to Tyler Carter and Jack Tomkinson, while ex-Hawthorn midfielder Kieran Lovell produced a classy running goal.
Lovell had plenty of the ball before a calf injury ended his day and North took advantage with three goals to nothing in the second term.
North's own talls Harrison Hobbs and Tom Bennett took the game by the throat, each kicking two goals for the day as the teams traded majors in the third.
Jordan Lane's third major was the sealer as consecutive goals in the last were the nail in the coffin.
The loss put North Launceston a win behind fourth-placed Lauderdale as they defeated Glenorchy by 85 points.
Cox-Goodyer said his side will just "control what they can control" when they return from next week's bye as he praised Hobbs' efforts.
"I thought [he] played his best game for the club, he gave us something forward and took some good marks," he said
"Then when he went to the ruck, he really competed so I thought he was good."
The Northern Bombers' coach also praised the ability of his leaders Ben Simpson and Jack Avent to bounce back from a "poor" first quarter as he put the onus on them to lift.
Alongside premier ruckman Alex Lee, the trio are the more experienced players in the young side and are trusted performers for Cox-Goodyer.
"I wish we had three or four more leaders because then the transition is a lot easier, we are able to stay in games much longer," he said.
"But we can only play with the cards we are dealt and the reality is we've got quite a young list, I think everyone knows that now.
"Our leaders are doing a great job on and off the field at the moment, we just need a few more to come along with them."
Gardner was named Kingborough's best player for his constant efforts around the ground, while Elijah Reardon closely followed, streaming off half-back several times throughout the contest.
Lachlan Gadomski, Eddie Cole, Edward Golding and skipper Lachie Clifford were also strong for the second-placed victors.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
