TIMES PAST: Commonwealth wins bring back memories of the Manchester games

This year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham started off with a bang for Australia, with two gold medals already in the bag. That feeling will be familiar to long-time readers of The Examiner, who will recall similar jubilant feelings on this day two decades ago.
On July 31, 2002 an Australia trio was continuing the nation's medal hall at the Commonwealth Games in Manchester.
Advertisement
The day's wins were led by a trifecta in the women's pole vault. Crowd favourite Tatiana Grigorieva nabbed gold and was followed up by two other Australians, who secured silver and joint bronze. Grigorieva set a Games record at 4.35 in the event. Ms Grigorieva had spent the past few days leading up the event learning Australia's national anthem in the hopes of winning gold.
The Russian-born Australia was able to sing along when Advance Australia Fair was played at her pole vault gold medal cermony . Her and her pole-vaulting husband - who was also born in Russia - spent time in the days leading up to the competition rehearsing the anthem before performing the song to a capacity crowd of 38,000 people at the city of Manchester stadium.
"Especially in the first competition, I thought I have to know the words," she said at the time.
"In Sydney at the Olympics I didn't know the words and I think that was one of the reasons I didn't win the gold medal, so in this comp I decided there was no way I was going to miss it. I just sat down together with Victor [her husband] and I started singing and we sang it probably 10 times through and now I remember the words."
In the lead up to the games, Grigorieva railed against being portrayed as the sex symbol of the Manchester games, preferring recognition for her athletic talents. The former 400-meter winner only started a pole vaulting after arriving in Australia in 1997.
"I'm a hard worker I enjoy going to the track to do my workouts. I never had a problem scumming and sweating and going through pain. It won't stop me doing it even if it might look ugly in some of the situations during the training sessions," she said.
"But afterwards you know I'm a woman and like everybody else I want to be attractive."
Two decades later, Tasmania's own Ariarne Titmus and Georgia Baker both took home gold medals at this year's Commonwealth Games.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.