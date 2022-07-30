The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TIMES PAST: Commonwealth wins bring back memories of the Manchester games

Updated July 31 2022 - 3:55am, first published July 30 2022 - 2:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIMES PAST: Commonwealth wins bring back memories of the Manchester games

This year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham started off with a bang for Australia, with two gold medals already in the bag. That feeling will be familiar to long-time readers of The Examiner, who will recall similar jubilant feelings on this day two decades ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.