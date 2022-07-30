Talks are under way to improve Medicare but unless the "elephant in the room" is addressed, little will change, a Launceston GP says.
Summerdale Medical Practice partner Dr Don Rose said Medicare had been neglected for 20 years, with rebates far behind the cost of delivering service.
"It's a bit like the rest of health. If you neglect an area for too long, it gets to the point where it becomes unfixable," he said.
"It's become almost financially unsustainable and general practice is on its knees."
Dr Rose said graduates were deterred from entering general practice, seeing "the writing on the wall - that support for general practice has just virtually disappeared".
The government increased indexation by 1.6 per cent on July 1, but Royal Australian College of General Practitioners state deputy chairman Dr Toby Gardner said it equated to 65 cents for the average consultation.
"It doesn't really go anywhere toward the cost of providing the care," he said.
Dr Gardner said with the consumer price index increasing, GPs had to pass costs on to patients to remain viable.
The RACGP is pushing for a 10 per cent increase on longer consultations.
"The way [Medicare is] constructed currently, it's incentivises one to provide short, rapid turnover consultations, and we don't think that's the best way of providing medical care for patients," Dr Gardner said.
"If we have more time to spend with them and [are] remunerated appropriately, we think we can do more to keep people out of hospital."
Australian Medical Association vice-president Dr Chris Moy said the minister had shown a "significant commitment" as the Taskforce meeting.
Dr Moy said the guardrails were already in place, and there was no need to recreate the wheel.
"There was this general sense of mood that it's not a matter of just throwing the baby out with the bathwater, but evolving it so that practices can actually get the resources they need and the funding they need to be able to properly look after their patients," he said.
In a statement, Mr Butler said all Australians deserved equitable access to affordable quality primary care.
