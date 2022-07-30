The number of Tasmanians making their way into social housing is below average, while demand remains high.
The Department of Communities Housing Dashboard showed 57 Tasmanians were housed in social housing in June, less than the 72 average. 4,453 Tasmanians were listed on the Housing Register.
TasCOSS chief executive Adrienne Picone said the data underlined the severity of state's housing crisis, a problem exacerbated by rising living costs.
"What we're seeing now is cost of living just skyrocketing and the cost of housing also increasing, so that people, even people who are on low incomes who are working are not able to ... enter the rental market," she said.
"And so that has a real flow on effect that pushes people then onto the social housing waiting list and increases those numbers.
"We really worry that if we don't start to address this crisis and pull all the levers that we possibly can, then this will actually continue to get worse."
Ms Picone said was pleased to see the government set targets, recognising the state's plan to build 10,000 new homes over ten years.
"But I guess we have to be realistic. And what we're seeing from these numbers is that we're not able to get those homes on the ground quickly enough. So more needs to be done to make sure we action those targets and get people housed," she said.
Ms Picone said the government could needed to be innovative, and could use existing buildings to get roofs over heads.
The sentiment was echoed by Labor spokesperson Ella Haddad, who said the situation was "dire and getting worse".
"Everything's going in the wrong direction when it comes to what this government can deliver on housing. They are weak. They are failing to listen to Tasmanians, and they're failing to get basics like housing right. And who pays the price for that? It's the Tasmanian public," she said.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said the government was establishing a statutory authority, which would not only build houses and house people, but address barriers.
"Our agenda is all about building more homes and creating more supply, not just the house on the block ... but also releasing more land into residential developments so that we can have a better ability to provide supply," he said.
