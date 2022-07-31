So much has been riding on the successful delivery of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games which began with a splendid opening ceremony on Thursday evening.
Not only are these Games effectively the first global multi-sport event to be held with full spectator attendance since the pandemic began but also vital in providing continuity and a viable future for the now 22 editions-old engagement between the nations of the Commonwealth.
Without Birmingham there may well have been only 21 - or alternatively a hiatus in the chain of delivery for only the second time.
Until now the only missing editions since the Games were inaugurated in Hamilton, Canada 90 years ago, were those of 1942 and 1946 occasioned by World War Two.
These Games were originally to be hosted by Durban in South Africa but an inability, or perhaps unwillingness, of that local organising committee to stick with the bid promises made to the Commonwealth Games Federation saw them taken away without an existing replacement.
Birmingham stepping in - albeit very much on their own terms - was a lifeline for the CGF.
As indeed has been the decision by the government of Victoria to stage the 2026 edition in a manner that would not have been envisaged by the CGF at the time Durban's moment in the sun evaporated.
All this is crucial to provide a link to the desire of Hamilton to host the centenary edition in 2030 and a future beyond - which potentially might look like a Games somewhere in Australia, where they are clearly the most popular, every eight years.
Relevance is crucial - however beloved a concept might be.
There are a decent cohort of other "Group" Games staged within the Olympic cycle - Francophone and Lusophone for those countries linked to the French and Portuguese language groups, albeit very tenuously in many cases, as well as the Arab, Mediterranean, Pan-American and the like.
None come close to being as successful and supported as the Commonwealth Games.
Perhaps edging closest are those based on the two big continents - Africa and Asia - although they are not always staged when they should be and the support for many sports in patchy.
It's true that the current batch of countries comprising the Commonwealth of Nations is itself a little loose.
Mozambique and Rwanda were never British colonies - admitted more recently on the basis of geographic and diplomatic affinity with existing members in East Africa.
And then there is the historical division of Great Britain - the country that competes in the Olympic Games - into seven entities for the Commonwealths. England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales makes sense especially given their populations and existing status within some international sporting federations.
But these Games every four years are the biggest thing in global sport for the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey. Not sure how Alderney and Sark missed out.
For that matter so too for the Falkland Islands along with St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha - and not to forget that the 2188 inhabitants of Norfolk Island still get a gig even after effectively being absorbed within Queensland last year.
But there are aspects of the Commonwealth Games which provide serious sport alongside the friendly engagement between the athletes of its member countries.
Cricket which returns after 24 years - this time for women - alongside netball, are essentially Commonwealth sports, with hockey and rugby substantially so.
Many events in athletics provide world-class contests due to the presence in the Commonwealth of so many Caribbean and African nations.
That Birmingham seems to have grasped all of this to stage an event that looks to have the potential for real success is a massive relief for lovers of these Games if nothing else.
It has been prepared to spend big, show itself off and dare to be provocative with its opening gambit - tackling its sometimes-difficult past as well as today's issues were big calls that have set Birmingham 2022 apart already.
