A fast-starting Waverley proved too hot for Launceston Tornadoes on Saturday night at Elphin Sports Centre.
The atmosphere was electric with JackJumpers coach Scott Roth in the crowd.
But the Torns went down 96-76 after trailing 58-40 at half-time in the NBL1 South encounter.
The sixth-placed Torns were keen to burst out of the gates after a couple of slow starts during their double-header last weekend.
But fifth-ranked Waverley came out with great defensive pressure and caused turnovers at the half-court which led to lay-ups.
Tornadoes skipper Keely Froling battled her heart out under the ring to keep her team in the game in the first quarter.
Her second and third efforts led to buckets and she ended up with a game-high 38 points and 15 rebounds.
A Mariah Payne three-pointer with a minute to go in the first stanza was timely as the Torns went to the break down 27-18.
It was an almost identical start to their most recent encounter when the Falcons led 28-18 at quarter-time in round four.
Payne and Micah Simpson (10 points) found long-range rhythm and the Torns caught up quickly in the second quarter.
Payne, who nailed four three-pointers, sunk 26 points for the night.
But they had their hands full with Waverley talls Carley Ernst (16 points) and Sophia Locandro (18 points).
The Torns applied strong defence but the Falcons kept making lay-ups under pressure.
The victors got more than 15 points from four of their players.
Launceston got big minutes out of young guards Mikala Bingley and Charli Kay.
The Torns face Sandringham Sabres at Elphin next weekend before a clash with Hobart at Kingborough Sports Centre the following week to round out the regular season.
They have yet to meet the Sabres this season while they played the Chargers in the opening round.
The group is hoping to get star Kelsey Griffin back before finals.
Coach Sarah Veale has said Griffin, who is in the US on personal leave, would be back on August 5.
They are also without gun player Marianna Tolo who is in the US for Opals commitments.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
