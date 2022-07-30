The NTFAW premier competition just got very interesting.
Second-ranked Old Launcestonians defeated Launceston 5.2 (32) to 5.1 (31) on Saturday to give things a shake up ahead of finals.
The Lady Blues, who had won 23 games in a row, hadn't been defeated since the TSLW's disbandment in 2020.
So how did OLs take down the juggernaut?
For starters, they showed they were capable when they fell by seven points in round 11.
Playing-coach and former AFLW player Abbey Green, Jessica Jamieson, Sophie Farrow, Issy Maskell and India Graham didn't play in that clash but were out there on Saturday.
"We went out on the field with confidence in our ability and game plan," Green said of the round 16 win.
"We've been working really hard on controlling the tempo and our forward structures and this showed on the field.
"We're super proud of the team effort from the girls."
Launceston coach Ash Smith felt his group was complacent but was proud of the way they fought back in the fourth quarter after being 13 points down at the final change.
"We were a bit flat and were outplayed by a better team on the day," he said.
"OLs had good numbers around the ball and ran and spread a lot better than we did.
"Full credit to OLs they deserved to win the game."
Smith said the Lady Blues would take the loss as a good learning experience.
"Better now than in five or six weeks' time," he said.
Launceston's Madison Shaw was stretchered off with a knee injury while Hayley Whyte hurt her ribs.
OLs got through the match unscathed.
Green, Macenzi Lloyd and Amelia Dowling were the victors' best while Dearne Taylor, Georgia Hill and Hayley Older performed well for Launceston.
Meanwhile, Old Scotch are in good form ahead their match-up with Launceston in round 17.
The Thistles accounted for Scottsdale 9.9 (63) to 0.0 (0) at the NTCA Ground.
Amy Duggan kicked four while Zoe Bourne, Raigan Kettle and April Pitt played well.
Keeley Lester, Alex Hall and Georgia Knight were the Magpies' better players.
Bridgenorth celebrated Emily Mckinnell's 100th career game in style, defeating Hillwood 10.10 (70) to 4.1 (25) on Friday night at home.
Mckinnell, who booted six goals, was named the Parrots' best.
Narine Maurangi kicked two goals for the Sharks while Sophie Hawkins, Jorja Barron and Jasmine Latham performed well.
Scottsdale hosts OLs in the other upcoming match.
Bridgenorth and Hillwood have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
