The fight for fourth spot in NTFAW division one has intensified with Deloraine defeating Evandale at home in round 16.
The Kangaroos kicked the only goal of the game to hang on for a 1.4 (10) to 0.1 (1) victory on Saturday.
It means there'll be plenty of interest in round 17.
Evandale is fourth with 20 points and a 56.16 percentage while Deloraine is fifth with 20 points and a 50.43 percentage.
The Eagles play Meander Valley and the Roos have George Town.
And Evandale and Deloraine have byes in round 18 to finish the regular season.
Kiarnna Lehman, Danielle Saltmarsh and Rori Williams were the standouts for the Roos and skipper Renee Walker kicked their goal.
Grace Gee, Georgia Rowley and Robyn Allchin were the Eagles' best.
Over at Westbury, Meander Valley enjoyed a thumping 14.12 (96) to 1.0 (6) triumph against Longford.
Kate Bowland snagged four with Dakota de Haan and Shannon Crawford were also big contributors for the winners.
De Haan booted three and Cloe Cresswell got two majors.
Ashley Murray, Jacinta Attard and Rachel Watson were solid for the Tigers and Ebony Thow kicked their goal.
George Town and South Launceston had byes.
Longford and South Launceston meet in the other round 17 encounter.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
