The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Deloraine defeats Evandale to keep NTFAW div one finals hopes alive

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated July 30 2022 - 7:16am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADER: Evandale captain Georgia Rowley pictured earlier this month. She was among the Eagles' best against Deloraine. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The fight for fourth spot in NTFAW division one has intensified with Deloraine defeating Evandale at home in round 16.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.