Fans got a taste of the thrilling finals action to come in NTFA division one.
Second-ranked Lilydale won a four-point nail-biter against fourth-placed East Coast on Saturday at St Helens.
The Demons led at every change but the Swans were never far behind and it was five points the difference at three-quarter time.
Both teams kicked two goals in the final quarter as the Dees held on for a 8.8 (56) to 7.10 (52) victory.
The pair have played two close matches this year with Lilydale taking the points from both.
Reuben Rothwell, Daniel Viney and Logan Reynolds were crucial to the win.
James Storay booted two among Lilydale's even spread of goal-kickers.
Chris Novy, with two goals, Robbie McManus, Corey Bosworth and Scott Fenton, with a bag of three, were the Swans' best.
Over at NTCA Ground, Old Scotch coach Brayley Coombes was keen to address his side's points for improvement in the rooms after the game.
The Thistles dominated but missed plenty of shots on goal in their 15.22 (112) to 1.0 (6) drubbing of UTAS to claim the Butzin-Jordan Memorial Cup.
Goal-kicking was the biggest problem for the Thistles and they'll go to work on it at training.
"We can't be complacent no matter who we are playing and where they are on the ladder," Coombes said.
"We've just got to kick goals when they count and a lot of that comes down to really owning it and practicing it.
"We'll work really hard on it over the next few weeks to make sure it's not going to come back to bite us in finals."
Coombes felt a positive was his side's tackling.
"We tackled with a bit more intent, we probably let that slip the past few weeks," he said.
"We've been working on our shape and structure and gone away from the one percenters and little things."
Jacob Martin and Aiden Jackman finished with three snags apiece.
Martin was recognised for his efforts up forward while Ryan Sherriff and Jackson Young had big games.
Tanner Mckenzie converted a big snap goal in the first minute of the second quarter to ensure the Lions got on the scoreboard.
UTAS formed a guard of honour after the game for their players who played their final game for the club.
They have finished their university courses. The group included captain Will Geysing, Harry Okeane, Tanner McKenzie, Oscar Kennedy and Kye Moore.
Lions coach David Manktelow felt the Thistles were more polished.
"Our intensity and attack on the footy all year has been fantastic so I give the boys credit for that," he said.
"It was just a little bit of class and then we've got probably six or seven of our best players out so that hurts with our run.
"Scotch always had a person out the back and had that run and carry. So we can learn from that."
The team's goal from the start of the season was to gain the respect of the competition and Manktelow feels they did that.
"I think we have. I had a goal of probably a few more wins than we did, personally. But I think we have from what I hear from coaches and players - they've noticed improvement," he said.
"If you looked at the scoreboard, you'd say we probably haven't but there's a lot more to footy.
"Internally, we think we've improved as a club and we're just looking forward to building on it. So that's the most important thing. Not to take a step back."
Meanwhile, Old Launcestonians won a 22.19 (151) to 2.3 (15) blowout against Meander Valley at Westbury.
It was all but over at quarter-time with OLs leading by 51 points.
Field Reeves took his season tally to 36 with his seven-goal haul while Jeremy Jackson nailed five majors.
Reeves was among the better players alongside Tyson Digney, Joseph Cullen and Matthew Spohn.
Liam Shegog, Anthony Johnson and Nick Davis worked hard for Meander Valley.
Isaac Dingemanse and Sam Archer got one goal each for the Suns.
Evandale, Perth and St Pats had byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
