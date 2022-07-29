Neighbours finale brings back good memories of old friends

When I heard the last episode of the TV show Neighbours went to air on Thursday, I was reminded of my own very obscure connection to the show.
It was 1985, I was 19, and was on a Sunday afternoon Great Ocean Road drive with some friends in my yellow Valiant.
It was a typical winter's day with a cold wind and the occasional rainbow.
We practically had the entire road to ourselves.
There was no searching through lines of cars or crowds for spaces to park or to stop for lunch, like these days.
It was as though the Great Ocean Road existed purely for us.
I'd bought a new camera on the Friday before.
At Cinema Point lookout I used it for the first time.
The trees were starting to grow back after the Ash Wednesday bushfires only two years earlier.
After lunch at a Lorne hotel, we continued on our journey.
My friend Marty knew of a bat cave in the sea cliffs at Cumberland River.
We rock-hopped to the sea and followed a narrow ledge to a small opening in the cliff face.
The girls were reluctant and stayed outside on the rocks between the surf and the foot of the cliffs.
The narrow entrance opened up into a large room.
A few bats hung from the ceiling, not the hundreds we were hoping to see.
From Apollo Bay we ascended the hills past Marengo.
Back then, the Great Ocean Road past Cape Otway was an adventure, a picturesque, narrow, muddy track twisting through the rain forest.
The car had become quiet.
The back seat passengers were almost asleep on the comfortable brown vinyl.
Up front, we were talking, as the soothing sound of Sade continued to sing over and over on the only cassette we could find in the car.
Wet mud hissed under the tyres, the cold air filled with eucalyptus.
We rounded a bend to see an oncoming car, a beige Toyota Corona, still a distance away, in the middle of the road.
I steered to the far left and kept going, expecting the Toyota to do the same.
It didn't, and when it was too late, bounced off our front mudguard with a loud crash.
Suddenly everyone was wide awake.
We made a roadside repair to the Corona to make sure it would still drive.
The Valiant had a spectacular dent along the front right side that became the envy of my other hoon friends.
We continued on to Moonlight Head and arrived at the 12 Apostles after sunset.
Some time later: was it weeks? Months? Maybe even years, I'm not sure.
Watching Neighbours one evening, the newly-wed Scott and Charlene were driving a familiar looking Toyota Corona.
I dug out my photos and checked the number plate.
It was the car we'd crashed into on the Great Ocean Road.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
