With Tasmanians already purchasing tickets and checking out the full program for the Junction Arts Festival 2022, organisers are excited to show new branding and connections made for the upcoming event.
This year's festival features new branding artwork, with a focus on Tasmanian artists, which will extend beyond the festival program into the branding for Junction.
This year the festival engaged palawa artist Caleb Nichols-Mansell to create the artwork for its 2022 brand.
The artwork is inspired by and representative of Prince's Square as a gathering place both for the festival's hub but also for the Tasmanian Aboriginal community who have held space in this park for decades.
"It has been a privilege to develop the branding for this year's festival. Having been a resident of Launceston for the majority of my life, I have watched the festival grow and develop; building and fostering the talent and creativity of artists across the island. I have admired the branding developed by other artists and couldn't believe it when I was approached," Mr Nichols-Mansell said.
"The artwork I created represents the coming together of different community groups, a gathering and mixing pot of creativity and expression. It also acknowledges and pays homage to the long term presence of our community, the Tasmanian Aboriginal community in the park.
"This is a space we have gathered for a very long time and represents the Festival's main Hub. It is a shared space and I hope the art I have created speaks to this, particularly with the layering and line-work that I have incorporated."
Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre manager Lisa Coulson said that the ongoing additions of Aboriginal language and art was a great partnership with Junction.
"The word 'pulingina' means welcome in palawa kani, the language of Tasmanian Aborigines and the Tasmanian Aboriginal community through the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre have worked in partnership with junction for approximately five years now," she said.
"We have been involved in creating installations, doing Welcomes to Country throughout the festival.
"Last year we had a live reading for kids from Little J Big Cuz, a children's animated series, so it's a great opportunity for the aboriginal community to highlight palawa kani language."
Junction Arts Festival will run for five days from September 14, 2022. Princes Square will act as a festival hub with other events spread across the city.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
