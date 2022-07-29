Politicians, elite restaurateurs and various assorted guests gathered yesterday for the launch of Launceston Gastronomy, the organisation aiming to make Northern Tasmania a global centre of cuisine.
Kicking off the event at Timbre Kitchen restaurant in the picturesque Velo Wines estate in Legana, Indigenous woman Melissa Carter gave a "welcome to country" that showed how cuisine both nourished and united her people for thousands of years before European settlement.
Advertisement
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said Launcestonians ought to be proud of the region's designation by UNESCO last year as a centre of Gastronomy.
READ MORE: Crime scene declared in Coastal street
"Receiving this designation acknowledges Launceston as a vibrant and importantly, a connected food community that produces the businesses that have worked so very hard to establish the city as a culinary destination," he said.
"And with this recognition the opportunity to extend our national and international brand and raise our state's profile as one that is home to some of the world's best growers, best makers and producers - if you like, that quiet pursuit of the extraordinary."
Echoing Melissa Carter's welcome, the Premier said food gives us pleasure and also provides us with the "personal connections" that we are all seeking.
"We know the love of food ... helps to build relationships and most importantly in these times, a sense of community."
After launching the new brand, chair of Gastronomy Launceston, Jane Bennett, said it was not just the restaurateurs and wineries, but the growers as well that deserved credit.
"We have so much in terms of food and drink of such high quality, and amazing cafes. But we are also surrounded by some of the most amazing produce in the country, and that's also what we need to be celebrating," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.