Icy roads warning, caution urged from Tas Police

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast icy roads for Saturday morning across much of the state.
The cool conditions will make roads icy, which may cause dangerous driving conditions in parts of the North West Coast, Central North, North East, Central Plateau, Midlands, East Coast, Upper Derwent Valley and South East forecast districts.
Tasmania Police have issued a community alert with tips for drivers.
Motorists are urged to slow down and be prepared for slippery and icy road conditions and put their headlights on if visibility is reduced.
Drivers are told to also leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you and to always obey road closure signs.
Snow settled at elevations of 400 to 500 metres on Friday, with snow flurries down to 300 metres.
Tasmania Police are advising motorists travelling on higher altitude roads to keep up to date with road closures and four-wheel-drive only road listings.
Statewide road closures can be found online at police.tas.gov.au/community-alerts
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
