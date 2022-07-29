A North Launceston star was at the forefront of arguably the Tasmania Devils' biggest win last week.
As the Devils defeated the previously unbeaten Gippsland Power, Lachie Cowan was once again among the best.
Hailing from the North-West Coast, the 17-year-old AFL draft prospect earned high praise from coach Jeromey Webberley.
"Lachie's had an outstanding year, both from our point of view but also when he's played with North Launceston he's dominated," Webberley said.
"He was extremely good through the Allies and everyone talks about his offensive power, his kicking and running ability ... but I thought his defensive stuff on the weekend was first class.
"He won the ball back for us so many times, took a couple of really good contested marks when we needed him to."
Cowan was joined in the best players by fellow Northern players Josh Gillow and Thomas Beaumont.
Looking back at the win, Webberley was pleased with his side's defensive intent and is hoping for the same on Sunday against Calder Cannons at Twin Ovals.
Last week's win was the first time the Devils had played in almost a month and the coach could tell they'd come ready to play.
"Celebrate is the first thing you do [after a win like that], I think you want to make sure that you do that because it's a big win and a big win for Tassie footy," he said.
"Then we've probably spoken about momentum and it's hard to get in footy and we don't want to lose it.
"Then there's just the process we have when we arrive at the ground Sunday, it needs to be the same as what it was the week before and we need to make sure that we re-establish our brand from the first minute of the game."
The victory put the Devils in second place on the NAB League ladder, looking like a sure thing to make finals with only two regular-season games and a bye to go.
On the other hand, the Cannons are 10th with only four wins under their belts but Webberley certainly isn't being complacent.
"They haven't had the greatest of years in terms of results but as we know, it's not about that in the NAB League," he said.
"It looks like they've started to invest games into their younger players coming through, so they will be young but as we know with young teams and talent, we want to make sure that we don't give them opportunity to get their tails up.
"It's a great opportunity for us to get our game up and going early on and make sure we can continue to ride that momentum."
TEAM - B: W. Clifford, J.Gillow, A.Schoenmaker
HB: M. Nicholas, T. McCallum, L. Cowan
C: O. Van Dam, C. McKercher, L. Nicholson
HF: B. Leary, W. Splann, F. Hooker
F: J. Callinan, C. Owen, S. Campbell
Foll: L. Elphinstone, H. Ollington, L. Jones
Int: T. Beaumont, J. Curtis, E. Hubbard, B. Simpson, S. Banks-Smith
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
