First judge-only trial expected in August

A man charged with a stabbing at a Launceston gym looks set to be the first person to undergo a judge -only trial in Tasmania.
Justice Michael Brett said it was in the interests of justice that Paul Justin Smyth be tried by a judge without a jury.
Mr Smyth, 47, of no fixed address, has pleaded not guilty to wounding and intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a stabbing attack in a Kings Meadows gymnasium about 1.30pm on July 1, 2020.
He is accused of stabbing Luke John Duncan, 32, in the face and hands at Zap Fitness.
The judge is likely to view graphic CCTV footage of the attack.
Judge-alone trials became available in Tasmania on June 8 and have been touted as a tool in reducing the chronic Supreme Court trial backlog of some 659 cases.
The decision in the Supreme Court was made upon an application by Mr Smyth's defence counsel Lucy Flanagan.
Ms Flanagan said that it was likely most of the medical and witness evidence would be agreed with the prosecution.
"It will reduce the duration and save multiple witnesses giving evidence at all," she said.
Some expert witnesses may be called. She said there was no suggestion of self defence, but a matter of criminal responsibility and affliction of mental disease under Section 16 of the Criminal Code.
She said that she had signed a certificate but had not received the necessary signed copy of informed consent from Mr Smyth.
Crown prosecutor Emily Judd said the application was not opposed although prosecution was prepared for it to be a jury trial in current sittings if it did not proceed as a judge-alone trial.
She said that the complainant would have to be called as a witness if the trial went before a jury.
Justice Brett said that it was in the interests of justice that the trial be done promptly given that Mr Smyth had been in custody since July 2020.
He said that there was potential for further delay if the application was refused and went to a jury.
Justice Brett said that some evidence would need to be presented as it would be before a jury.
He said it was hoped that the trial would proceed in Hobart on August 9 as long as he received the informed consent form.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
