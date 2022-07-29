Another week and another challenge awaits for Launceston United as they play one of their closest challengers for the league title.
United welcome South Hobart to Birch Avenue on Saturday with the latter looking to make ground on the league leaders who are five points clear in top spot.
The ladder-leaders enter the game after a comfortable 4-2 win at Clarence with American Alexis Mitchell, an Ellie La Monte double and a Danni Gunton's classy finish accounting for Launceston's goals.
While Launceston have beaten South Hobart twice this season, United co-coach Frank Compton was not complacent.
"We're anticipating another real stern test from a team that has matched us in many areas this year," he said.
"They pass the ball very well, they pride themselves on their ability to pass the ball, so we would be looking to try and match that and force mistakes were possible.
"Every team makes mistakes and that's part of football, [so] we're looking to jump on any areas that we can, I feel that is something we've done quite well this season."
Including the bye, South Hobart have two wins and two draws from the past five rounds to be one of the competition's form sides. With a bye in the final round of the season the Birch Avenue fixture represents a crucial juncture in the visitors' season.
If they managed to inflict Launceston United's first loss of the season, South Hobart's title challenge would remain alive.
Young Jazlin Venn has impressed in goal for United in recent weeks while the scoring form of attacking duo La Monte and Gunton has been strong across the season as United prepare to play in front of a home crowd.
"It'll be nice to be back and hopefully we can use that to our advantage, even if it's that we don't have to travel and you feel a little bit more comfortable at home. If we can get a one per cent increase of performance through that, we'll take it."
2pm Launceston United v South Hobart, Birch Avenue
2.30pm Taroona v Devonport Strikers, Kelvedon Park
2.30pm Clarence Zebras v Olympia FC Warriors
Bye: Kingborough Lions
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
