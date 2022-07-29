The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Devonport's Anya Louw makes a statement in stage five Tour de France Femmes

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated July 29 2022 - 2:06am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Devonport's Anya Louw showed she means business in stage five of the Tour de France.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.