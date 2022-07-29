A defining dynasty will be celebrated when Bracknell Football Club gather to remember some of their past premierships on Saturday.
The Redlegs will celebrate their 1962 senior premiership side, the 1982 premiership for seniors and reserves as well as the 1992 reserves premiership on Saturday at Bracknell Oval.
The celebrations will be set against the back-drop of Bracknell's game against Rocherlea for round 16 of the NTFA premier division which doubles as a top-of-the-table clash.
The 1962 flag came at a time when the Redlegs were one of the powerhouse football sides of Northern Tasmania. Between 1956 and 1965, Bracknell claimed nine out of 10 premierships in a dominant era for the club.
After stuffing their trophy cabinet for a decade, the Redlegs slowed the glut of premiership success until 1982. That campaign proved to be a heightened season of success with the seniors and reserves ending the club's drought with a club double.
Club president Neil Philpott was excited about the opportunity to remember Bracknell's dominant days.
"It'll be really good because it gets a lot of people back to the club that played here and haven't been back for a while," he said.
"We're fortunate that all of the guys that played here still come and watch on weekends [but] the other ones who haven't been here a while, it's a good catch up [for them].
"As soon as the walk through the gate, they always say they feel like they just came back home again, I think that's why the club is so successful, we love having people and people loving being here.
"There'll be nibbles and a few beers as they talk about the good times they had in those years."
Brett Fryett remembers the drought-breaking 1982 premiership fondly as they beat Deloraine.
"I can remember the crowd cheering in the last quarter up in the grandstand as we were playing, it was a great team effort and everyone played their role," he said.
"It was great reward for our coach Michael Bush ... who was a really dedicated coach and a great person as well, a great club person."
"It was a great day for all the old people around the town ... it'll be good to catch up and talk to everyone."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
