John Knowles, 83, was found guilty of the historic indecent assault

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 29 2022 - 5:30am
Man avoids jail over fondling sleeping teen

An 83-year-old man found guilty by a jury of an indecent assault in 1988 received an eight-month suspended jail sentence.

