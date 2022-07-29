Man avoids jail over fondling sleeping teen

An 83-year-old man found guilty by a jury of an indecent assault in 1988 received an eight-month suspended jail sentence.
John Knowles, of Launceston, fondled the penis of a sleeping 13-year-old boy at a town in the North East.
The complainant did not report the offence until 2019 and the trial took place this week.
He later went on to commit further offences and was sentenced in 2000 to an 18-month jail sentence.
No further offences had occurred in the last 22 years.
In sentencing Justice Robert Pearce said it was unlikely that Knowles would re-offend because of his very poor health which included dementia.
He said that Knowles went to stay at the home of a friend, but had to share a bedroom with the boy.
"He woke up with your hand inside his pyjamas," Justice Pearce said.
He said Knowles had made a taunting gesture at the boy the next day.
He said that he was satisfied that the boy did not report the crime because he was afraid, embarrassed and fearful that he would not be believed.
Justice Pearce said an eloquent victim impact statement was a powerful demonstration of a profound lifelong impact of such crimes.
In the statement read to the court by crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff, the victim said the incident had resulted in him acting out at home and school.
"What he did to me was always in the back of my mind," he said.
"It is a constant battle that I am not sure I will ever get over."
Justice Pearce ordered that Knowles' name be placed on the sex offender's register for two years.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
