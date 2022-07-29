Devonport tenpin bowler Ashley Riley battled hard on the opening night of the inaugural Devil's Lair Tasmania event in Hobart on Thursday.
It's a three-day international event.
Riley fell 229-157 to Poland's Daria Pajak in his opening clash at Moonah's Zone Bowling Centre.
He was then defeated 211-163 by Sweden's Jesper Svensson.
Jason Belmonte got him 215-170 in the all-Aussie battle.
A highlight of the opening night was when US athlete and reigning Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Player of the Year, Kyle Troup fell just short of a perfect 300 (289) in his game against Svensson.
Belmonte, the number one player in the world on the PBA tour, won all three of his games on night one.
Pajak upset Troup 244 to 185 in one of the surprises of the tournament.
Friday night's matches start at 5.30pm with all players competing three times.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
