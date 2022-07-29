A strong start is going to be crucial to victory based on the Launceston Tornadoes' most recent encounter against Waverley.
The NBL1 South finals contenders meet for the second time this season on Saturday night at Elphin Sports Centre.
The first quarter proved the difference last time.
The Falcons raced to a 28-18 first-break lead and ended up seven-point victors.
It was one of seven times this season the Tornadoes have found themselves down at quarter-time.
And two of those came last weekend when they were outscored 32-8 by Mount Gambier and 23-19 by Ballarat.
Coach Sarah Veale said her group had been working to improve their starts.
"That's been a focus from the get-go that we do tend to have a bit of a slow start," she said.
"Finding ways to focus ourselves from the minute we get on the court has been a work in progress for us.
"I think part of that is the fact we have a very young group and people forget that. They really are young and inexperienced. And this is their first experience at elite level. So we've done some work on that and hopefully that'll come to fruition moving into finals."
How did the team address the Mount Gambier defeat and bounce back to beat Ballarat?
"I think the girls just took it on board and said that's not good enough," Veale said.
"And I know Frols (captain Keely Froling) led by example that whole game just (with the attitude) 'it's up to us to win, we can't wait for things to get better or have the perfect road trip, we've actually got to make the most of it' and they certainly did that."
Veale, who had to watch from afar due to having COVID, was impressed by her team's resilience.
"The second-half against Mount Gambier and the game against Ballarat certainly showed the true Torns grit and toughness we know we have," she said.
"For us, it's just about making sure that we're really super organised from the get-go and not taking a quarter to get warmed up. And the fact they got that win against Ballarat on the back of hardly any sleep and no recovery was a credit to themselves."
Meanwhile, guard Mariah Payne has been a standout in recent weeks with 23 points against Mount Gambier and 24 against Ballarat.
"Payney can shoot the ball. We all know that. When she's hot, she's hot and very hard to stop," Veale said.
"So we're expecting her to go out with the same mentality as she did against Ballarat and Mount Gambier and let the ball fly."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
