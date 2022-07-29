The Eagles have been put through the wringer in the past month with COVID and injuries.
So it's a relief for Evandale mentor Andrew Boyd they'll have at least six of their players returning on Saturday for their crucial match against Deloraine.
NTFAW representative player Maggie Cuthbertson is among the returning group.
The NTFAW division one sides will meet at Deloraine at 10.25am on Saturday in round 16.
The Eagles are fourth on the ladder with 20 points and a 56.91 percentage.
The Kangaroos are fifth with 16 points and a 48.39 percentage. Both teams have byes in round 18.
"It's a must-win game as far as we're concerned," Boyd said.
"We win this one and we cement ourselves in the four to play finals.
"Deloraine's not going to be easy, that's for sure. They've improved during the season."
Boyd shed light on the club's tough month.
"We had to forfeit against George Town unfortunately because we just had too many out," he said.
"We had COVID go through and it wiped out eight of our players plus myself and the assistant coach.
"And we got a few back last week and managed to scrape a team together against South (Launceston).
"And that was a good hit-out for them. Obviously they hadn't played for a week.
"But we've got the majority of the players back this week."
On top of that, the Eagles have been without their full-forward Anabel Thomson who had booted 12 majors this year.
"We lost her to a broken arm and that was against Longford," Boyd said.
"So we're assuming we've lost her for the season and she was leading our goal-kicking."
Boyd said the Eagles would focus on making the best of their forward-50 entries.
Meander Valley and Longford meet at Westbury in the other match on Saturday.
George Town and South Launceston have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
