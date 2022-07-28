The Examiner
Editorial | July 29, 2022

Updated July 29 2022 - 3:50am, first published July 28 2022 - 8:21am
MPs show poor tact in Question Time

Anybody who tuned in to Question Time this week in the hope of seeing a noticeable improvement in the behaviour of MPs would have been sorely disappointed.

