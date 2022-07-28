The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Federal Court officially strike down tailing dam project for MMG's Rosebery mine

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 28 2022 - 8:03am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MMG ordered to move machinery out of the Tarkine on Monday

Approval for preliminary works to proceed on a new tailings dam for MMG's Rosebery mine has been set aside by the Federal Court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.