Premier Jeremy Rockliff says the government will embark on an intense two-year trade and investment mission to boost the state's presence in global markets.
Mr Rockliff on Thursday told a Committee for Economic Development of Australia gathering in Hobart that the government would lead eight trade delegations in order to help Tasmanian businesses reconnect with markets prior to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as establish relationships with new ones.
He said the trade missions were essential to sell what Tasmania had to offer.
"Every other state of Australia is investing tens of millions into these opportunities and we cannot be left behind," Mr Rockliff said.
He said the the government had an ambition to increase Tasmania's export trade to $15 billion by 2050.
"Markets across the world are actively seeking and are willing to pay more for Tasmanian products and we are continuing to build into diversified trade routes," Mr Rockliff said.
The first delegation will visit New Zealand next week.
There will be delegations to Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe over the next two years, Mr Rockliff said.
"The evidence shows clearly that trade missions like these will help emerging and existing track Tasmanian producers to engage with the opportunities, showcase their goods, boost investment production and create more jobs locally," he said.
"With economies around the world beginning their recovery from COVID and increased demand for goods, now's the time for Tasmania to take its premium products to markets."
Mr Rockliff in his address touched on the surging inflation rate in Tasmania, which increased by 6.5 per cent over a year.
"This is a national and this is a global challenge and Tasmania is not immune to those challenges," he said.
"Whilst we cannot control inflation, we do recognise the impact that cost of living pressures is having on the family budget and we are providing that targeted relief to those who need it most."
TasCOSS chief executive Adrienne Piconne said Tasmania's inflation rate was well above the national average.
She said the cost of food had gone up by 5.3 per cent, transport costs by 16.7 per cent, petrol by 36.6 per cent, and housing by 8.9 per cent.
"With the cost of living continuing to rise, including electricity prices up 11.9 per cent this month, it is becoming increasingly hard for Tasmanians to afford the basics," Ms Picone said.
"Tasmanians need the government to do all they can to address these cost of living pressures and ensure affordable access to food, housing, clothing, health care, education, transport, energy and essential services."
She said the government could provide increased funding to emergency food relief providers and introduce permanent free bus travel for seniors, students and concession cardholders.
TasCOSS has statewide forums planned over the coming months to discuss cost-of-living solutions.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
