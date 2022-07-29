The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A 42-year-old man pleaded guilty to breaching a family violence order in the weeks after being charged

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 29 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rapist gets an extra month in jail

A Mowbray man who received a six-year jail sentence for persistent family violence, including rape with a baseball bat, had a top-up to his sentence when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.