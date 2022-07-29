Rapist gets an extra month in jail

A Mowbray man who received a six-year jail sentence for persistent family violence, including rape with a baseball bat, had a top-up to his sentence when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
The man, now 42, pleaded guilty to 100 counts of breaching an interim family violence order between November 19, 2019 and January 22, 2020.
Advertisement
The court heard that within days of being charged he started contacting his then 25-year-old partner with the threatening and controlling messages.
He threatened that he would release nude photographs of her and tried to persuade her to drop charges against him.
The Director of Public Prosecutions examined the communications and considered laying charges of interfering with a witness and attempting to pervert justice, but did not do so.
The man cannot be named under the Evidence Act because it could identify the victim.
Calls were recorded on the Arunta system from the Launceston Reception Prison.
Family members passed the messages to the woman, who was pregnant with the man's child at the time. The calls included threats over the upcoming court case and he urged her to withdraw her evidence and go and see his lawyer.
After being found guilty by a jury he was sentenced for "a course of abusive and violent conduct ... driven by paranoid and controlling behaviour."
Magistrate Sharon Cure said the calls were a continuation of a course of conduct toward the complainant which was family violence and recognised as harmful.
"I certainly do not call these trial matters," she said.
"I'm of the view that this should involve a sentence that involves some cumulative and some concurrent."
Ms Cure handed down a global sentence of three months of which two months was concurrent, served at the same time as the six-year term, and one month cumulative ( additional).
She said the man received some benefit for pleading guilty.
In his messages he claimed that he had "heaps of naked photos of the complainant and she would look like an idiot".
He threatened that he would release information on Facebook and would tell her parents about her drug taking.
Advertisement
He said he would put a message up and "I'll get to court and have a win".
The man told his contact to tell the victim that "I love that b---- hard."
Justice Robert Pearce in sentencing last year said the man had convictions for family violence against two previous partners including with a baseball bat.
"I regard the offences committed with the baseball bat as of particular seriousness. Your conduct in standing over your pregnant partner and beating her with a baseball bat is abhorrent," he said in the 2021 sentencing
"Some indication of the seriousness of that crime is the complainant's evidence that the fear and distress caused by the rape with the same bat as appalling as that conduct may be was not as bad.
Advertisement
"The rape was demeaning and humiliating."
Police tendered no evidence of a further 63 counts of breaching the order and they were dismissed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.