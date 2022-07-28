A top-of-the-table clash headlines a round of premier division action which will heavily shape the finals picture with only three rounds left.
Rocherlea head to Bracknell as the competition's second-placed side chase top spot on the table. Both sides enter the round equal on points but Rocherlea's bye in round 17 means the top-of-the-table battle has added importance for the Tigers in their push for first place.
Advertisement
The two sides have delivered some tight tussles in recent times with the last two games decided by around a goal. Rocherlea have lost the previous two fixtures to the Redlegs who won last season's semi-final by a goal and the Aboriginal Round fixture by seven points.
Rocherlea's last success against the reigning premiers came in round 15 of last season when they won at Bracknell by 17 points. On that day, Zane Brown kicked four goals to lead Rocherlea to an important victory.
READ MORE: NTFA premier division's round 15 review
The scene will be the same this weekend, and Brown - with 16 goals for the season - will be part of an important double act up forward for the Tigers, alongside the competition's leading goal-kicker Josh Holton (51 goals).
As the Rocherlea look to avoid a hat-trick of losses to Bracknell, their experienced players including Jordan Cousens and Holton will be important in the run home
"They know what it is like to go on and win premierships so you expect them to drive it and they also expect those boys who haven't been apart of finals and premierships to drive the standards because they want to be part of it," Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting said.
"We're starting to get to the business end of the season so [Bracknell] are going to be up and about, especially on their home deck, so playing them is no easy feat, we're definitely up for the challenge."
After a loss to Longford and a bye last weekend, the Redlegs used the break as a chance to get back to the fundamentals.
"We went through a few things that make us a good football team [in terms of] the goals we set at the start of the year ... the seasons are long and you can gradually get away from those type of things," Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck said.
"It was a wake up call to get beaten by Longford, they played good footy and we might have got a little bit ahead of ourselves so it's been good to reflect."
Matty Dennis has been tipped for a big game after performing strongly in training as well as Kobi Latham.
Elsewhere, South Launceston's grip on fifth place will be tested when they host George Town in a decisive fixture.
The Bulldogs delivered their best performance of the season against Scottsdale to move into fifth on percentage but a win at Youngtown this weekend would send them above the Saints.
Last time these sides met George Town won by 31 points in their run of six consecutive wins early in the season. The Saints have lost three of their last five games and with their percentage, need wins to solidify their finals hopes. A win is equally important to the Bulldogs with the home side having a bye in round 18.
Hillwood's finals credentials will be well-tested when they head out to Longford. The Tigers are one of the most in-form teams in the competition after winning their past five games.
Advertisement
The Sharks' attacking duo of Archie Wilkinson (30 goals) and Ben Hyatt (28 goals) will be a stern test for Longford's defence which ranks as the best in the competition, averaging 49 points per game.
Deloraine could put a dent in Scottsdale's finals hopes if they manage to secure their first win of the season. The Magpies need a win to stay in touch for the last finals spot but the Roos will be up and about after almost winning last weekend at Hillwood.
Deloraine recorded their lowest score against all season at Hillwood and will be looking to do similar against a Magpies side which enjoyed an 80-point win in round seven over the Roos.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.