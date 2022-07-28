The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NTFA premier division: Bracknell, Rocherlea set for top of the table clash in round 16

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
July 28 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR PLAYER: Matty Dennis leads Bracknell's goal-kicking this season as they prepare to play Rocherlea. Picture: Craig George

A top-of-the-table clash headlines a round of premier division action which will heavily shape the finals picture with only three rounds left.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.