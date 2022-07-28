Jury delivers verdict on 22-year-old's firearms trafficking charge

A Turners Beach man has been found not guilty of unlawful trafficking in firearms following a three day trial in the Supreme Court in Burnie.
Lachlan Taylor, 22, was charged with the crime after Tasmania Police found a homemade pistol in his car and an air rifle in his home on October 8, 2020.
Crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro told the jury during opening statements that it was the state's case that Mr Taylor was guilty of trafficking because he transported the firearms from one place to another.
It is not for us to judge people's artistic interests.- Todd Kovacic
However, during closing statements Mr Shapiro said that if there was no commercial intent in the process, and if Mr Taylor intended to keep them for himself, "the correct verdict is not guilty".
Mr Taylor's defence lawyer Todd Kovacic said it was agreed he had the unregistered weapons, but argued that his client had no intent to profit or benefit financially from his possession of them.
Mr Kovacic said both the defence case and the prosecution case were based largely on a single piece of evidence; Mr Taylor's interview with police after the weapons were found.
Mr Kovacic said his client admitted he had the firearms, and said he was going to use them as decoration.
"It is not for us to judge people's artistic interests," Mr Kovacic said.
"This kid stood firm. He said 'this is what I was doing with them; I wasn't selling them, they were going to go on a wall'.
"He volunteered how he came by these firearms, and he told police what he was doing with them.
"There's no commerciality about any of this process.
"You would have to dismiss that outright to find him guilty."
The 12 jury deliberated for about two hours before returning the unanimous not guilty verdict on Thursday afternoon.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
