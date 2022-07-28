The Launceston Friends of Clifford Craig put on a spread at the annual Soup and Sandwich Luncheon, raising funds for medical research.
A team of about 30 volunteers served seven boilers of soup, and over 700 sandwiches and 400 slices to an at-capacity crowd of 130 at Kings Meadows Bowls Club.
The Clifford Craig Foundation has supported the Launceston General Hospital through funding for medical research, education, medical equipment and improved patient facilities.
Launceston Friends of Clifford Craig president Lyn Dent said the luncheon had raised $34,000 over its 12-year history.
"This wouldn't have been possible without the tireless work of our dedicated volunteers, who all take great pride in their support for medical research and the Launceston General Hospital," she said.
Speaking at the event was newly-elected chairman Dr John Batten AM.
"I think we can be very proud of our hospital. I think these people are equally proud and want to see that their hospital keeps up with the times and also, if possible, leads in areas of research that unfortunately crop up all the time," he said.
Dr Batten said there were a couple of new projects in the pipeline, including colonoscopy screening, and research into motor neuron disease, and respiratory illness in children.
Clifford Craig chief executive Peter Milne said the volunteers were ambassadors, promoting the foundation's role as a community health charity.
"These people here are real salt of the earth people because they get in there and get their hands grubby all the time ... [and] run these events to raise money for the foundation, but also to promote the cause, which is really important," he said.
In its 30-year history, the foundation has funded more than 200 medical research projects, costing more than $7 million. The volunteer group raises about $30,000 every year.
