4 Bed | 2 Bath | 8 Car
This Hadspen property is coming to the market for the first time since it was built and provides an amazing opportunity to secure the home of your dreams.
Water-front to the South-Esk River, with stunning outlook over private farm-land, this home is the country escape you desire but with all the convenience of being just 12 minutes from the heart of Launceston.
Ramp access straight to the river to take the boat out with gorgeous walking tracks surrounding the property, the location is spectacular.
With 6127m2 of land, there is plenty of opportunity to sub-divide and build one or more dwellings in the future (STCA) or just enjoy the incredible amount of space.
Boasting wonderful flow from living spaces, over two levels out to timber decks that face north to the river and capture all the sun.
Well designed to create passive solar warmth to the property and take-in the stunning outlook.
Large double garage with loft storage space and ample off-street space for vehicles, boats and caravans.
Open plan kitchen, living and dining area downstairs with huge butler's pantry, floor heating, separate toilet and laundry, master-suite and second bedroom.
Upstairs has a second living area with two bedrooms and bathroom with laundry chute and a second loft storage space.
The home offers a quiet, peaceful location and is a dream come true.
