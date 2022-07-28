Visiting Victorian trainer Tony Romeo is hoping to continue a successful Tasmanian campaign when he runs two horses at the final meeting of the season in Hobart on Sunday.
Romeo has runaway debut maiden winner Nina Carmella engaged in the Class 1 Handicap and staying mare Smokin' Hard in the Benchmark 62 Handicap.
He expects Nina Carmella to be hard to beat again despite a slight rise in distance and Smokin' Hard to be finishing strongly over a trip still short of her best.
"Nina Carmella was impressive winning her maiden (on June 19) and has come on from that so I think the step up from 1100m to 1200m shouldn't be a problem," the trainer said.
"Smokin' Hard is looking for longer (than 1600m) but she ran home well last start and I expect her to be doing the same again.
"She'll go better when she gets to 2000m."
Romeo started campaigning horses in Tasmania at the Elwick meeting on June 5 and has had seven runners for two wins and three placings.
He has taken one horse, last-start Hobart winner Thoughts'n'prayers, back to Victoria and the gelding will run at Echuca on Friday with David Pires booked to ride.
"We'll see after Echuca whether he goes into town," the trainer said.
Romeo, who is based at Diggers Rest about 30 minutes out of Melbourne, still has five horses in Tasmania, based at Scott Brunton's stables at Seven Mile Beach, and has decided to extend his stay a little longer than originally intended.
"I might stay for another couple of months ... there's a lot of races coming up that will be good for these horses," he said.
A treble last week has Rohan Hillier prominently placed on the drivers' premiership and he should make further inroads into Conor Crook's lead when harness racing returns to Launceston on Sunday night.
Hillier will drive Montana Storm, who looks certain to be a short-priced favourite, in the $12,000 Four & Five-Year-Old Championship and will be on well-bred newcomer Big Energy in the $12,000 Launceston Belmont for two-year-old fillies.
Crook leads the premiership with 41 wins but is now in Victoria and Hillier, on 31 wins, is one of numerous drivers who should overtake him before the season ends in five months.
Hillier has a good record on the Mowbray track where just over half his drives either win or run a place.
He is also not far off reaching another career milestone - another 10 or so wins and his drives will have won $6 million in prizemoney.
On breeding, Big Energy is the most interesting runner at the meeting.
She is by former world champion racehorse Well Said out of Flo Jo Fernandez whose eight previous foals have all won.
In total, her progeny have won 90 races and more than $643,000.
Leading junior driver Mitch Ford, another in contention for this year's senior title, landed a double at Mowbray last Friday and the same horses are among his drivers this week.
Dapper has drawn the pole in the Faithful Park Stud Pace and, although he's never led in any race in Tasmania, he should be able to take up a forward position and be in the finish if the breaks go his way.
Tee Jay Cee overcame a significant check at the 800m last week to win in a three-way photo and the Elderslie Horse Care Pace looks only marginally harder,
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
