Please give us a licence, but we already have stadiums

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan needs to spend a bit more time in Tassie so he can truly understand the landscape
The demand for a new stadium is outrageous, we have two stadiums that are fit for AFL games, especially UTAS in the North.
The surface is praised by all who play on it, and it is close to all hotels and within walking distance of the city.
And yes, we do need a Tassie side in the AFL, but at what cost
It's all very well for the past greats of Tasmanian football to say we need this new stadium, but we first need to be able to treat our sick and give shelter to our homeless.
I would think that a roof over the head of the homeless is more important than a roof over a stadium.
Why not set a 10 to 15-year plan, play equal games out of the North and South, monitor numbers of paid members and bums on seats, monitor the costs, promote our new side for that period and then, if successful, look at a central stadium?
The Tasmanian government must realise we need to fix many crippling problems before wasting money on something that we don't need now and already have two that are fit for purpose.
Please give us a licence, we have stadiums.
IT is a pity the Tasmanian Hospitality Association and Small Business Council don't support public health measures like mask mandates.
A mask mandate would protect workers from coughing COVID and flu-infected customers, thus reducing the number of sick staff.
Secondly, a mask mandate would encourage the thousands of cashed-up baby boomers, plus those with disabilities, to go out and spend. They are staying home, too scared to go out. So business would improve.
The THA and SBC clamoured for Tasmania to open its borders, and opposed public health measures. Now they are reaping what they have sown. Karma.
A mask mandate would create freedom, not curb it. It would help both business and the community.
THE Launceston Barracks is an important historic building that has been closed to the civilian public for years.
It should be opened up for all to enjoy. It presents a great opportunity for showing our history and could be an extension of the museum and art galleries.
Do not let this go into private hands or it will be lost forever.
ONCE more the headlines proclaim big developments for the Tamar Estuary.
We've seen these pronouncements so many times over the years with little concrete evidence that anything has changed.
I still risk my good health if I come into contact with the highly polluted waters of the estuary with Launceston city.
While we have at least 11 sewerage schemes along the banks of the South Esk and its tributaries, we cannot expect any other result. And Launceston itself has always been a major culprit in this.
Let us begin by ensuring no sewage outfall enters our river, starting with outfalls within Launceston.
The Riverside flat has sufficient land to create large settling lakes, so ensuring no sewage outfall less than tertiary treatment ever enters the Tamar.
Let us, at last, begin to see evidence of real progress in cleaning up our river.
I WRITE about the advert on television, Over is Over, concerning the speed limit.
Has anybody taken into consideration that not all speedometers are accurate?
I look at the speedo and the GPS and the electronic speedo I have fitted to my vehicle and get three different readings. What if the vehicle you buy is fitted with larger-size tyres?
Some of the readings can be up to five kilometres out.
Don't get me wrong I don't believe in speeding. I try to drive at the lowest speedometer reading I have. I get a few honks from other motorists, but the embarrassment is cheaper than the ticket
MY idea for the Hadspen Church is to turn it into a camping and lodging business.
A unique haven for tranquillity and peace.
