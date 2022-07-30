Mudlark Theatre is excited to be back in the theatre performing a new Tasmanian play Garden on the Moon, by Stephanie Briarwood at the Earl Arts Centre between October 19-22.
After being impacted directly with cancellations of previous productions due to COVID, this will be the theatre company's first live performance in more than 12 months.
Director Leigh Oswin recently announced the cast for the production and said he and the panel "were impressed with the depth and range of talent and experience at auditions and I am excited to bring Briarwood's beautiful world to life. "
"Set in adjoining backyards, as aliens may or may not be about to invade the Earth, Livia discovers Retho living in the neighbour's garden shed," he said.
"In an intimate, harrowing and uplifting series of encounters they support each other to heal from past traumas, see the world through a stranger's eyes and prepare for the unknown that is coming.
"This beautiful, comedic and pathos laden piece will be performed in multiple forms incorporating drama, realism, dance, puppetry and more."
Mr Oswin said that, funding pending, they were hoping to take the production across the state next year.
"We would love to be able to take the show on the road and perform it across Tasmania in 2023," he said.
"We have an amazing cast of three which includes Sara Cooper, who is a phenomenal stage and screen actor based out of Hobart. We also have Michael McStay who has recently moved to Tasmania and he is a NIDA graduate, that has screen and stage credits.
"Ross Hay is also part of the cast and he is a dentist/actor from the North West coast and he also has a puppetry school up there. We have a top notch cast.
Writer Stephanie Briarwood said that coming from a theatre background meant she was able to envision how she saw the show transition from the script to the stage.
"For me I am interested mostly in the ideas of friendship and hope," she said.
"I love writing stories about the human condition. I took over a year to write the story. It's great to see my vision come to life on the stage and I am excited for people to see it."
The theatre company has joined with Think Big Printing based out of Invermay to create their programs and branding.
Mudlark chair Jane Forrest said that they are appreciative of the ongoing support of Arts Tasmania and also to their new partners, such as Think Big Printing who allow them to provide employment and professional development opportunities for Tasmanian artists.
"As a production of a new play Mudlark has employed a full production team to design and create the stage, costumes and props, lighting and audio visuals and puppetry elements," she said.
Garden on the Moon will be performed at the Earl Arts Centre in Launceston between October 19 - 22. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
