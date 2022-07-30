The Examiner
Garden on the Moon, the latest play from Mudlark

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
July 30 2022 - 5:00pm
NEW PRODUCTION: Director Leigh Oswald, with Think Big's Susannah Hjort and writer Stephanie Briarwood. Picture: Nikita McGuire

Mudlark Theatre is excited to be back in the theatre performing a new Tasmanian play Garden on the Moon, by Stephanie Briarwood at the Earl Arts Centre between October 19-22.

