Crash driver almost six times over the limit, police say

A 34-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged after allegedly driving while almost six times over the legal blood alcohol limit, police say.
Advertisement
Tasmania Police said the driver had been charged with drink driving offences resulting from a minor crash about 10am today, on Pass Road.
"After returning a positive roadside test for alcohol, the driver was conveyed to the Bellerive Police Station at which time he returned a breath alcohol reading of 0.295," they said.
Sergeant Adrian Mollon said there was "no excuse" for a motorist to return a reading at that level.
"Thankfully this crash was relatively minor in nature, however the implications to have such an impaired person driving on our roads could have been catastrophic," he said.
The driver has been immediately disqualified from driving for two years.
He will face court later in the year.
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.