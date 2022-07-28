The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Crime

34-year-old man allegedly drove while almost six times over legal limit: police

Meg Whitfield
By Meg Whitfield
Updated July 28 2022 - 3:15am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crash driver almost six times over the limit, police say

A 34-year-old man from Cambridge has been charged after allegedly driving while almost six times over the legal blood alcohol limit, police say.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Whitfield

Meg Whitfield

Reporter

Journalist at the Advocate Newspaper, Burnie, proudly covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Got a tip?

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.