Around the garden

Rhubarb is a perennial plant that can be cropped the whole year round.
A sunny position is essential, especially for the winter production.
Advertisement
The two main requirements are fertiliser and water.
Be generous with compost and water but make sure the drainage is good because rhubarb will not tolerate water logging. Prepare the soil in advance by digging in plenty of organic compost.
Kohlrabi is a vegetable that deserves to be eaten more, so if you have never grown it, give it a go.
The unusual looking white or purple bulb has a distinctive sweet/peppery flavour, with a texture similar to that of broccoli stems.
Sow seed direct into the soil in clumps of 2-3, 10-15cm apart, with 30-40cm between rows. Cover lightly.
Keep the soil moist so the seeds don't dry out.
Once seedlings emerge, thin each clump to the strongest.
Harvest when the bulbs are young and tender, around 5-7cm in diameter.
Kohlrabi makes a divine creamy soup when partnered with potatoes and can be used to create gluten-free pasta.
As a steamed vegetable, try finishing it with a knob of butter, some chopped parsley and a few drops of lemon juice.
I like to prune roses in August because if pruned too early the dormant buds that are stimulated into growth can be burnt by frosts.
When you do prune your roses, make sure your secateurs are sharp and clean, with every cut made on a slant at a fairly acute angle just above an outward facing bud.
The general rule of thumb is to prune strong growing roses lightly and weak growing roses harshly.
Dwarf fruit trees are great space savers for small backyards, containers and courtyards.
Dwarf apple, peach, nectarine, cherry and pear trees can be planted about 2.5m apart.
Advertisement
For tight spaces, Skinny 'Dita', a columnar apple, and Skinny 'Crimson Rocket', a columnar peach, may be the solution.
The 'Ballerina' apple is another with a columnar growth habit suitable for containers.
When purchasing fruit trees, check to see if a pollinator is required.
Deadheading may be considered a tedious, time-consuming job but is certainly worthwhile, with annuals benefiting from it more than perennials.
The reason for the removal of faded flowers is that a large amount of the plant's energy, or food reserves, is used to produce seeds, which reduces overall vigour.
The removal of faded flowers also encourages new blooms thereby extending the flowering period.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.