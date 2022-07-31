The Examiner
Barry Prismall says Peter Dutton can topple Anthony Albanese in 2025

By Barry Prismall
July 31 2022 - 1:01am
REGIONAL FOCUS: Peter Dutton is still the 1950s cop on the beat and his roots are still in regional Australia.

You may think I'm bonkers for wondering whether Peter Dutton can knock over Anthony Albanese in just one term and I guess I am bonkers, but who cares? It's a column.

