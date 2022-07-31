You may think I'm bonkers for wondering whether Peter Dutton can knock over Anthony Albanese in just one term and I guess I am bonkers, but who cares? It's a column.
Personally, I think he's got no chance in hell, but the way forward for both leaders won't be easy.
Albanese is after the middle ground, socially and politically. He won't let the Greens hijack his carbon emissions strategy, as they did to Julia Gillard over a carbon tax.
He appears more like Scott Morrison than even Scott Morrison, in foreign policy so far; shoring up relations with Asian/Pacific neighbours and a slight thaw in relations with China without giving an inch.
From the centre, Labor can theoretically marginalise both the Left and the Right to keep the Greens at bay while Dutton appears like a disciple of Donald Trump.
Formerly a left-wing activist, Albanese appears to appreciate the art of pragmatism. He wants Labor to become the natural party in government and the champion of mutual respect and common sense outcomes.
Notice how Bill Shorten shut down any talk of new mothers being referred to as "birthing parents".
Notice how the new government embraced the Coalition's decision to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, while mending fences with France.
The trouble ahead is that a resurgent Greens party in the Senate will flex their muscle to showcase to their base how more Greens senators translates into more power.
I also suspect that after almost a decade in opposition Labor is in too much of a hurry, like their predecessors in 1973 who finally won government after 23 years but scared the natives witless with a rushed reform agenda. It's okay to "hit the ground running" as Albanese says, but he will have to pause to draw breath and explain his journey.
Seducing middle Australia is a bit like walking along an endless fence. It's wide enough to support someone sure footed, but for how long?
Albanese might easily dismiss Dutton as too 1950s and too right-wing, while he consolidates control of the middle ground.
I have no time for Trump.
He's a dangerous narcissist who faces possible criminal charges for fostering the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill.
But he has a large base within the Republican Party, while Jo Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris are toast in most US opinion polls.
It's true that Dutton may come across as too much like Trump for even baby boomers, but if the teal independents and the Greens nudge Labor to the left on various issues, it will create a vacuum that Dutton will pounce on.
Dutton is a wealthy, former policeman from Queensland, who made his money in real estate and family investments.
Some media outlets say he's worth $300 million.
He is married with children, was first elected in 2001 and has a Bachelor of Business.
He once branded refugees as illiterate and innumerate and believed the Fraser Government erred in allowing Lebanese Muslims to settle in Australia.
He offended South Africa when he said white farmers from Africa needed help from a "civilised country" like Australia.
He attacked the phrase "Happy Holidays" for replacing the phrase "Merry Christmas", as most of us would.
As Minister for Immigration and Border Protection he deported many violent criminals and got all the kids out of detention centres.
I guess most people would support that.
In his first speech to Parliament in 2001 he billed his childhood as a family of hard-working battlers.
As a former cop, he said unacceptable crime rates were forcing older Australians to barricade themselves in their homes.
"Time after time we see grossly inadequate sentences being delivered to criminals whose civil rights have far exceeded those of the victim and others in our society.
"We are seeing an alarming number of households where up to three generations, in many cases by choice, have never worked in their lives, and a society where in many cases rights are demanded but no responsibility taken."
Welcome to middle Australia.
"... the boisterous minority and the politically correct seem to have a disproportionate say in public debate today. The silent majority, the forgotten people ... are fed up with bodies like the Civil Liberties Council and the Refugee Action Collective, and certainly the dictatorship of the trade union movement ..."
He said this back in 2001, but it is classic Trump stuff and I bet Dutton would repeat it today.
Yes, it is jingoistic populism but the point is, he means it.
He's still the 1950s cop on the beat and his roots are still in regional Australia.
In effect, he is daring Labor to compete with the Greens for those inner-city and suburban votes, while he garnishes the rest.
It's a simple, basic strategy, but in order to work, it may take longer than one parliamentary term.
