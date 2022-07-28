The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hobart Hurricanes sign South African Lizelle Lee for WBBL08

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated July 28 2022 - 3:58am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SIGNED UP: Top-order batter Lizelle Lee has signed with the Hurricanes, a year after she was a late withdrawal. Picture: Hannah Peters/ICC/Getty Images

Hobart Hurricanes have finally got their woman for WBBL08.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.