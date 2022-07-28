North Launceston are remaining confident ahead of their crucial clash against Kingborough.
Having split their two contests against the Tigers, the Northern Bombers are battling to stay in finals contention alongside Lauderdale.
A loss could draw the curtains on their streak of eight consecutive TSL grand finals.
"We beat them down there last time and we lost after the siren [at UTAS Stadium] so we match up quite well with them," coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"They've obviously only lost three games for the year so they're obviously the second-best team in it.
"We know we can beat them if we play our best football and we've worked on the things that let us down last week and we know how they like to play."
The Tigers boast one of the competition's most potent forward lines, with up to three tall targets in there at once.
Last time the side's met, Jordan Lane was the key, kicking four including the after-the-siren stealer that got national attention after North players thought the ball hit the post.
He's kicked 32 goals to sit equal fourth in the Peter Hudson Medal tally alongside teammate Tyler Carter, who has come back into focus this season after missing last year through injury.
Their third tall sees either Jack Tomkinson (11 goals) or Marcus Gardner (nine) play forward as the resting ruck, while Kieran Lovell (18) and Luke Graham (16) are also dangerous in front of goal.
"We know that if we can restrict them out of their midfield because they are quite a strong stoppage side and restrict the flow out to the forwards, we've given ourselves a chance," Cox-Goodyer said.
"We back our ball movement against them because we think we've got the leg speed over them."
With four rounds to go, both Lauderdale and North Launceston have three matches left as they duke it out for fourth spot.
Both sides play the Tigers, as well as sixth and seventh-placed sides North Hobart and Glenorchy, making Saturday's match crucial for the Northern Bombers.
Describing this battle as something the State League hasn't had for a long time, it's also a different feeling for five-time premiership player Cox-Goodyer.
"It takes some getting used to but it's just the nature of the beast and the group that we've got at the moment's just developing and they are young," he said.
"If it falls our way, it will be great but if it doesn't, it's still a massive step forward because we've seen some guys come through that are going to be good players in the future."
The Bombers have made two changes for the clash with Cox-Goodyer and Oscar Mansell replacing Charlie Skipper and Isaac Newett.
Cox-Goodyer also confirmed that Michael Stingel will likely miss the rest of the year with a quadriceps injury.
Last year's Richardson Medallist been injury ravaged, firstly straining his syndesmosis before the quad issue, which he played through despite it being torn.
"That's just who he is, he's tough and he doesn't want to miss," Cox-Goodyer said.
"It's a tough pill for him to swallow so we've got to make sure we look after him the person, not him the footballer because he's quite down on himself at the moment."
