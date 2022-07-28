The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Government announces new X-ray machines at Tasmanian mail centres to keep out Foot and Mouth disease.

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 28 2022 - 8:47am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOGS 'N X-RAYS: Detection dog handler Ryan Goodger with Jo Palmer at the St Leonard's mail facility on Thursday. Picture: Phil Biggs

The state government has ordered three new X-ray machines to scan incoming mail packages, as part of efforts to keep livestock diseases like Foot and Mouth out of Tasmania, Primary Industries Minister, Jo Palmer, said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.