The state government has ordered three new X-ray machines to scan incoming mail packages, as part of efforts to keep livestock diseases like Foot and Mouth out of Tasmania, Primary Industries Minister, Jo Palmer, said on Thursday.
Each of the new machines will be positioned in the mail processing centres at Mornington, St Leonard's and Derwent Park, and will replace two older machines already in use.
The machines will provide improved package penetration, image quality and biosecurity risk detection capabilities compared to the older existing machines, and will better protect the state from mail packages contaminated with Foot and Mouth, Lumpy Skin Disease, and fruit fly, Ms Palmer said.
"It is important that we remind interstate and overseas family and friends that there are certain things that cannot be sent to, or imported into, Tasmania," she said.
These include most fresh vegetables, fruits, meats and fish, as well as used beekeeping equipment, and anything containing soil.
As well as purchasing new X-ray machines, the latest initiative in Tasmania will also introduce a pilot program to install foot sanitation mats at airports and sea ports around the state.
These mats contain a citric acid solution, and are designed to dislodge dirt from the sole of the shoe and destroy any trace of disease before the traveller enters Tasmania.
The state government has been beefing up its bio-security defences recently.
Last week, it announced $350,000 in funding for a new bio-security officer to work under the auspices of the Tasmanian Farmers' and Graziers' Association, and earlier in the month, it employed eight new biosecurity staff at the state's airports.
The level of biosecurity has been on the increase in recent weeks throughout Australia, after the Foot and Mouth disease was discovered in Bali - a holiday destination popular with Australians.
Farmers are concerned that travellers could bring the disease back, allowing it to gain a foothold in Australia.
That could result in a shutdown of the livestock sector and cost the Australian economy as much as $80 billion, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Another serious threat to Tasmanian agriculture is Varroa Mite, a parasite pest that attacks and weakens bee colonies, and was found to be present in New South Wales in June.
Authorities there have been destroying thousands of hives in an effort to contain the outbreak.
If it gains a foothold, it could decimate bee populations and damage the wider agriculture sector that is reliant on bees for pollination.
