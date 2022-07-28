The Examiner
Editorial | July 29, 2022

The Treasurer, Dr Jim Chalmers. Picture: Richard Crouch

Jim Chalmers must be taking some heart from Wednesday's better-than-expected CPI result. While the difference between the 6.3 per cent figure for the 12 months to the end of June the pundits had been expecting and the 6.1 per cent actual result may seem miniscule, the important thing is that not only is it trending in the right direction, we didn't see a repeat of the unexpectedly dismal March quarter result.

