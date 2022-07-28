Much of the global inflationary pressure is not just the result of wage expectations or economic policy. It is also being driven by supply chain disruptions caused by labour shortages, lockdowns in China, and soaring fossil fuel costs that have come about as part of the economic fallout from Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. The morning-after hangover from the trillions of dollars of Keynesian economic stimulus used to offset the recessionary impact of COVID hasn't helped either. Raising interest rates is just one part of the equation with Angela Jackson from Impact Economics noting that " ... if the international factors resolve themselves, that will take a lot of the price pressure off without the Reserve Bank having to lift rates [more aggressively]". That dovetails nicely with the PM's recent calls for the Reserve Bank not to go full throttle on raising the cash rate at the expense of consumers. Experts who were tipping a .75 basis point hike just days ago have now wound that back to .50 basis points. His view, while criticised by some as potentially interfering with the Reserve Bank's independence, was underscored by the IMF's decision to downgrade its outlook for the global economy for the second time in just three months on Tuesday. The IMF has forecast global economic growth of 3.2 per cent this year and 2.9 per cent next year; reductions of .4 per cent and .7 per cent from April respectively. This has increased concerns about the risk of recession, which - ironically - will put a check on inflationary expectations and, hopefully, act as a brake on interest rates.

