Tasmanian dancer off to European ballet academy

Launceston dancer Amelia Reynolds is reaching for the stars, as she will be leaving Australia for the Netherlands next month to train at one of the world's top ballet schools - the Dutch National Ballet Academy.
The university-affiliated school in the centre of Amsterdam only offers about 12 girls from around the world a place in their Associate Degree in Classical Ballet each year.
Advertisement
Amelia's resilience and determination have already been severely tested, since moving to Brisbane at the beginning of 2020 to study full-time dance with Classical Coaching Australia at the age of 14.
She battled homesickness during long periods of separation from family amid Covid-19 lock-downs and travel restrictions, but her love for dance kept her going.
"What I love about ballet is the discipline and the combination of athleticism and artistry," she said.
"Many people don't quite understand that but I believe that going to the academy will give me the experience that will set me up not only for a career in dance but also develop myself as a person.
"Completing the training and study with them will be an enormous feat and I feel so grateful to have the opportunity.
While her peers are at regular school, Amelia is putting her body through intense training, then strives to maintain high academic grades through distance education at night and on weekends.
Amelia has been rewarded with top 12 places in the Youth America Grand Prix competition three times
Following an overseas audition tour in March this year, she was offered several places at leading dance academies.
She leaves for Amsterdam on 16 August. The Dutch National Ballet Academy's Associate Degree is a two-year program, with the potential to complete a third year and receive a Bachelor of Arts.
At the same time she will be completing her Australian year 11 and 12.
"I began dancing at around age 8 and I moved to Brisbane at age 14 to begin full time classical training," she said.
"It's a big leap to move overseas, but when you follow your passion and you know that the experience is going to bring you so much joy and knowledge it's not so scary.
"It's ultimately going to make me stronger and I am going to grow towards to what I want achieve."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.