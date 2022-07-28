The much-loved local Junction Arts Festival is back for 2022.
Hard at work, the Junction team have prepared a stellar line-up for this years edition.
Executive producer of the festival Mary Shannon said all the fan favourite parts of the event will return, with the festival hub to remain in Princes Square.
"All the classics are back with our food and drink vendors, art installations, dance and art performances and our main stage performers which are always a hit. This year we have interstate artists coming to play, as well as local legends," she said.
Emma Donovan and The Putbacks are headlining the Saturday night, with electro-pop outfit Hiaku Hands named as the headlines on the Friday night.
The Bad Dad Orchestra will be headlining Thursday night and Sex on Toast will get the party started on opening night.
"Our opening night party is is sure to be a wonderfully-weird time. The theme is 'Emoji', to go with the lockdown vibes we have had for the past two years and the way we have had to communicate through the internet, so party-goers are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite emoji, which will be a lot of fun," Ms Shannon said.
A collaborative work will be Up Late - a funky, late night cabaret with a heavy dose of circus. The project sees Tasmanian circus talent ROOKE collaborate with internationally renowned cabaret company YUMMY to create a raucous evening of good honest fun.
This year Junction have invited makers and creators to bring their resources to the table and allow for artists to also be curators to build what they want to do and express their voices.
DJ Priya Vunaki has been brought on board for a new role as club curator for the festival.
"I come from a background of visual art and design but I have also been DJing for years. I have performed for Junction numerous times," she said.
"I'm now in the space of being a curator and it's great that there is trajectory and space for development. I am in charge of the late night club offerings and we are holding a part called Klub Fruity, which will be a vibrant, cheeky dance club space.
"There will be a focus on queer performers and working alongside the cabaret and circus performers that are also part of the festival."
The festival features plenty to entertain the kids across the five days including Tony's Imaginary Circus, who return after sell-out shows in 2021, as well as the much-loved Tweed Ride.
Catch Dr Hubble's Bubble Show, Josh Earl's Human. Kind or get involved in a range of workshops and participatory projects for kids to create their own artwork.
Festival goers of all ages can embark on a city-wide adventure thanks to the inaugural Great Junction Scavenger Hunt. Grab a team, costume-up and get ready to embark on a quirky and competitive race around Launceston.
If watching the action is more your thing, sit back and take in a show of cabaret or comedy, with Alice Tovey's Doggo, Cath Jamison & Aurora Kurth's Sass & Secrets, or Josh Earl's brand new comedy show, Josh Earl Talks.
The focus on Tasmanian artists extends beyond the festival program into the branding for Junction, this year engaging palawa artist Caleb Nichols-Mansell to create the artwork for the festival's 2022 brand.
'It has been a privilege to develop the branding for this year's festival. Having been a resident of Launceston for the majority of my life, I have watched the festival grow and develop; building and fostering the talent and creativity of artists across the island. I have admired the branding developed by other artists and couldn't believe it when I was approached,' he said.
'The artwork I created represents the coming together of different community groups, a gathering and mixing pot of creativity and expression. It also acknowledges and pays homage to the long term presence of our community, the Tasmanian Aboriginal community in the park.
"This is a space we have gathered for a very long time and represents the Festival's main Hub. It is a shared space and I hope the art I have created speaks to this, particularly with the layering and linework that I have incorporated.'
Junction's president and chair, Liz Frankham, encourages everyone to come out and experience the festival for themselves.
"Junction continues to be the long-standing and well-loved homegrown multi-arts festival that celebrates Tasmanian talent. It encourages us to engage with our city in a different way, which is always exciting and stimulating,' she said.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
