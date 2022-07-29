The Tassie Scallop Fiesta is returning for its 2022 edition on Sunday, July 31. The Bridport event has been a staple for seafood lovers of Tasmania.
Advertisement
It will feature wine master classes, chef demonstrations, scallop pie judging, a line-up of premium food and beverage stalls, eclectic entertainments and culminate with the great scallop splitter challenge.
MasterChef scouts will also be on site to find new home chefs to compete on the TV show.
To be held at the Bridport Village Green, scallop lovers will not want to miss this.
Pop singer-songwriter Amy Shark is stopping in Launceston as a part of her 42-date regional tour of Australia entitled 'See U Somewhere'.
After bursting on to the global music scene in 2016, Amy Shark's six times platinum single Adore put her on the map as one of Australia's most formidable emerging songwriters.
She will be supported by Tyler Richardson, front-man of legendary Tassie band Luca Brasi. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
To be held from August 4-7, agriCULTURED celebrates the diversity of food and drink production in Northern Tasmania.
The event will include dinners showcasing local produce, conversation on sustainability, fermentation demonstrations, on-farm workshops, artworks, music and Tasmanian food and drinks.
As part of the program for the first ever agriCULTURED festival, Fire and Fog is set to be a celebration of food and drink in the heart of winter.
To be held at Civic Square the event will feature fire pits, live music and some of the best food and drink that Launceston has to offer.
The event will run from 5-11pm and tickets at the door are $20.
With the finals approaching footy fans can catch all the action as the AFL 2022 gets to crunch time.
Advertisement
Tassie's Hawks will be up against the Gold Coast Suns on August 6 at UTAS Stadium.
Make sure to get in early to not miss tickets, especially those die-hard fans. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster and the game kicks off at 1.45pm.
Launceston's dancing superstar Lily Cornish is set to perform for Tassie audiences as part of the Shake Rattle 'n' Roll nationwide tour.
The current Dancing with the Stars champion is returning to her home state for the show. Audiences will be treated to the most memorable tunes from all the greats including Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Johnny O'Keefe, Bobby Darin, Chuck Berry, Doris Day, Ritchie Valens, Jerry Lee Lewis and more.
Advertisement
Shake Rattle 'n' Roll will visit Launceston on August 19. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.