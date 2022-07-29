The Examiner
Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
July 29 2022 - 7:00am
MUSIC ACT: Uncle Gus and the Rimshots will perform at the 2022 Scallop Fiesta at Bridport. Picture: Supplied

Scallop Fiesta

  • July 31

The Tassie Scallop Fiesta is returning for its 2022 edition on Sunday, July 31. The Bridport event has been a staple for seafood lovers of Tasmania.

