Audiences will enjoy dark humour and wicked laughs from the latest play presented by IO Performance.
Radiant Vermin is the next show on the company's 2022 program, with the play billed as a witty and satirical black comedy.
Co-founder and co-artistic director of IO Performance Grace Roberts said the play was part of the Emerging Directors season.
"This play is directed by Amelia Pond, she is our first featured emerging director," she said.
"It's a black comedy, so it's not something that we usually do. We focus more on serious dramas. This one is hilarious, it runs for around 90 minutes and it is just a fast-paced, witty comedy."
Janice Molineux, plays the real estate agent with the offer that seems too good to be true.
"You are not really sure where she has come from, she's just come out of nowhere," she said.
"This is my first performance with IO Performance, but I've been involved with theatre forever.
"I have always loved coming along to watch a lot of plays here, so it's great that I am able to be on stage for this comedic play."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
