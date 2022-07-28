The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Court

Coroner finds seatbelt would have saved Nigel Raymond Oates' life

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated July 28 2022 - 12:27am, first published 12:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coroner Olivia McTaggart

Nigel Raymond Oates was cautioned for not wearing a seatbelt just a month before the crash that claimed his life, a coroner has said.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.