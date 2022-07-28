Lawyers are demanding state government transparency on how many Ashley Youth Detention Centre staff have been stood down because of child sexual abuse allegations.
Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch and Communities Tasmania are refusing to say how many staff at the doomed detention centre have been stood down over such allegations.
Advertisement
They claim it would risk identifying those staff in the community, and also risk staff who are away from Ashley for other reasons, such as annual leave, sick leave or workers compensation - being wrongly identified as alleged child sex abusers.
Angela Sdrinis Legal, which acts for more than 120 people allegedly abused at Ashley, said: "The government is fully cognisant of the abuse and mistreatment vulnerable young people detained in AYDC have experienced over many decades."
"We know this to be the case, with former premier Gutwein announcing in September 2021 that the notorious facility would be closed down within three years.
"It is imperative that the government releases information about staffing, including how many AYDC staff have been stood down due to allegations of sexual and/or other abuse, a view shared by many advocates, survivors and their families and members of the wider Tasmanian community."
Prominent barrister and Prisoners' Legal Service chair Greg Barns SC said young people in detention were among the most vulnerable members of society.
" ... those children, their families and the Tasmanian community have a right to complete transparency," Mr Barns said.
"Three years is a long time for a failed facility to remain open.
"We demand openness and transparency at every stage to ensure our most vulnerable children are protected from the abuse we know has been perpetrated by those in positions of power over decades. "
Tasmanian Greens Leader Cassy O'Connor last week slammed the government over the lack of transparency, saying it looked like a cover-up.
The government does release totals of how many employees across the entire state sector have been stood down because of child sexual abuse allegations.
There were 34 as of July 15.
A department spokesperson said Ashley had robust policies and processes in place to respond to allegations of inappropriate workplace behaviour.
"All allegations are taken very seriously and stringent processes are followed to assess allegations, including working alongside Tasmania Police."
The detainees have endured lockdowns due to staff shortages in recent times.
Advertisement
It is unclear how much of that was due to staff with sexual abuse allegations against them being stood down.
The spokesperson last week said the centre, near Deloraine, had 66.81 full-time equivalent staff, with an extra four youth workers being employed above the minimum requirement.
One staff member currently working at Ashley had been seconded from another area of the state Service.
"As with any frontline service, AYDC experiences fluctuations in staffing levels from time to time," they said.
"For the safety of the young people at AYDC and staff, there are required staffing ratios to be met, which are assessed prior to each shift.
"There are many factors that impact staffing ratios, including COVID and leave arrangements.
Advertisement
"Over the past week, day shifts at AYDC have been following the normal routine.
"There have been some minimal restrictions in shifts from 3pm up until bed time at 9pm."
Ashley will be a major focus for the Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings when hearings resume in Hobart for a two-week period from August 18.
The commission said the hearings would focus on the adequacy and appropriateness of the government's responses to allegations and incidents of child sexual abuse on the youth justice system, particularly at Ashley.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.