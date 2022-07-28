The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Lawyers push Tasmanian government to say how many Ashley staff stood down over child sex allegations

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated July 28 2022 - 12:20am, first published 12:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashley

Lawyers are demanding state government transparency on how many Ashley Youth Detention Centre staff have been stood down because of child sexual abuse allegations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.