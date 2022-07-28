A Launceston bicycle pump track could be breaking ground as soon as July 1 next year.
The idea for a pump track was first brought to council as a motion by City of Launceston deputy mayor Danny Gibson earlier in 2022.
Advertisement
Councillors said a pump track in a centrally location in Launceston would be high popular.
At the council meeting, an assessment was brought to council which included five possible locations; Royal Park, Heritage Forest, Kate Reed Nature Recreation Area, West Launceston Community Park, and Waverly Lake Park.
The criteria for these locations included being an open area without clearing existing trees, plants or existing structures, the area needed to have topography for a track and have enough distance from surrounding homes while also being visible from the street.
An amendment was brought forward by councillor Nick Daking for council to commit to the future enhancement of trails and the development of a pump track in the Kate Reed Nature Recreation Area, which was supported by all councillors.
The only track offered in Launceston is in Hollybank which, according to the council was only small in scale, and located 20kms out of Launceston.
Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten said choosing a suitable location would be critical to the track's future success.
"It's important that we can identify and choose a central location that has access to existing amenities such as toilets, car parks, and potentially other facilities such as cafes that will in turn increase its appeal to potential users," he said.
READ MORE: Call for women to don the hi-vis
Cr van Zetten said a suitable, medium-sized track could cost between $150,000 and $300,000, with larger, more impressive facilities found on the mainland costing between $760,000 and $2.3 million.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.