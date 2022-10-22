The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Drug treatment orders: community vexed by reoffending

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
October 22 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community vexed by drug reoffending

Tasmanian courts continue to hand out drug treatment orders as a "get out of jail free card", despite more than half of the offenders placed on such orders failing the program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.