Community vexed by drug reoffending

Tasmanian courts continue to hand out drug treatment orders as a "get out of jail free card", despite more than half of the offenders placed on such orders failing the program.
While the Department of Justice says the court mandated drug diversion program is part of a therapeutic approach to justice, only 32 per cent of defendants placed on an order within the last financial year graduated from the program.
And when approached by The Examiner, a successful graduate was not able to be made available by the department.
Court reporter NICHOLAS CLARK reflects on the program and both its success and failure since its introduction in 2007.
In April a Campbell Town man was placed on a drug treatment order despite the reservation of officers from the court mandated drug diversion program.
Phillip James Standage, 34, had previously failed on a similar order.
In his past was a driving conviction for what Justice Robert Pearce described as a frightening pursuit around the streets of Launceston which put the safety of police officers and the public at risk.
Heavily affected by methylamphetamine, Standage accelerated and deliberately rammed the front of a police car and defied two sets of road spikes.
For dangerous driving, evading police, assaulting a police officer and injuring property he received three years and three months in jail.
In December 2021 he was high on ice when he drove onto the incorrect side of the Midland Highway and crashed into an oncoming vehicle near Epping Forest.
A magistrate remarked that it was remarkable that someone wasn't killed.
Magistrate Sharon Cure urged him to prove that the assessment by the court mandated drug diversion officers was wrong. Being on the order meant he did not have to serve seven months in jail if he complied.
After starting on the order on April 13 he went on a crime spree within weeks, committing crimes all over Northern Tasmania including selling drugs and was back in custody by May 29.
His crime included what conceivably was a terrifying experience for man who found Standage in his house stealing items including his bank card. Standage shone a torch in his face.
He pleaded guilty to a number of crimes which included motor vehicle stealing, two counts of driving while disqualified, possession of stolen property and stealing fuel.
The danger to the community of reoffending by people on drug treatment orders was acknowledged by Ms Cure when she cancelled Standage's order and sentenced him to 12 months in jail.
"It's very hard because when people reoffend you can't keep putting them back in the community because of the risk they pose to the community and in Mr Standage's case it is because of his driving," she said.
In another case, Chantal Elizabeth Dance, 31, was admitted to an order by Magistrate Ken Stanton on November 16, 2021 in lieu of a 10-month jail term.
Within 10 days Dance was manipulating the results of her urinalysis by substituting other persons' urine for her own. The CMDD team had to make an arrangement with a new laboratory because the existing lab would not deal with her.
A first urine sample on November 26 supplied by Dance contained a substance from an anaesthetic, Propofol Glucoranide, which was irrefutable evidence that it was from a different bladder.
"She provided a sample on January 5 that was not her own because it was not at a temperature consistent with it being a genuine sample," Magistrate Sharon Cure found.
The process to cancel her drug treatment order dragged out from February 10 to July 8 as Ms Cure ensured Dance received legal representation.
Police investigated more than half a dozen allegations of perverting justice and other offences.
Last year in another court, Acting Justice David Porter was not "overly enthusiastic" when he made an order for Joshua Brian Smith with a custodial component of nine months. Smith had his order cancelled after allegedly reoffending as soon as September 2021 - one month after the order was made.
Earlier in July 2021, Joshua James Strange received an order with a custodial component of eight months for a phenomenal amount of burglary and stealing offending.
In sentencing a magistrate said Strange caused a lot of harm to people and businesses during a time when they were struggling last year [because of COVID-19].
A Launceston man who was released from jail after being placed on a drug treatment order rather than serving a further eight-month sentence was warned to move away from his former associates.
And in another example, a magistrate said she had reservations about admitting a man to a drug treatment order in June 2021 especially given his history of firearm offending.
Within a month the man was allegedly involved in an aggravated assault in which it is alleged that shots were fired into a house and shots allegedly fired at a householder in July. The man has also pleaded not guilty to a count of recklessly discharge a firearm.
In the past week a Launceston man on a drug treatment order appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court charged with trafficking after being allegedly caught in possession of $50,000 worth of ice when police apprehended him disembarking from the Spirit of Tasmania.
Robert Craig Williams, 38, received a drug treatment order in February 2022 which allowed him to avoid 18 months jail-for drug trafficking.
Justice Pearce made the order in full knowledge that Williams was a long shot to succeed. "You pose a very high risk of re-offending," he said.
But he said a return to prison was unlikely to address the cycle of drug use and crime that Williams had for more than 20 years.
"You have not previously been offered the opportunity to undertake a drug treatment order. Unless something is done to address the factors which lead to your offending you are destined to spend much of the rest of your life in prison."
Police also allege Mr Wiliams possessed an ice pipe and used a controlled drug on the day of apprehension on October 9, 2022 as well as possessing the 50 grams of ice.
Mr Williams has remained on the drug treatment order despite an application to cancel the order first being made by the court mandated drug diversion program officers in April, 2022. Tasmania Police made its own application on October 17.
Family violence and driving offences allegedly committed by Mr Wiliams will be heard on December 16.
The court heard allegations that he had also recently breached a family violence order while on the order.
Mr Williams told the court that he would plead not guilty to trafficking charge.
He said that he had been to a buck's party interstate in which he went to three pubs and someone had handed him a bag. "I know it sounds stupid," he said.
Magistrate Sharon Cure remarked that it seemed counter-intuitive for someone on a drug treatment order to be charged with trafficking.
In September a warrant for Mr Williams' arrest was issued when he did not show up for a review of his progress.
"I was half way through painting a house and the client wasn't too happy if I had to leave so I stayed out an extra week," he said.
From the date the order was made, Mr Williams accumulated sanction days for non-compliance with the order which result in prison when a sum of 14 is reached.
By July he had 10 sanction days and by August he had 13 days. Ms Cure backdated the present balance of 21 sanction days to October 9.
In the first ever review of the court mandated drug diversion program by the Sentencing Advisory Council in November 2021, Tasmania Police was critical of the workload associated with the monitoring of offenders admitted to drug treatment orders by judges and magistrates.
Tasmania Police submitted that there was an implementation issue with the monitoring that needed to be done.
"While the orders were managed by Community Corrections, Tasmania Police were being requested to visit offenders for curfew checks and drug and alcohol monitoring," the SAC report said.
"This was not a responsibility of Tasmania Police, and was also seen to create uncertainty for offenders who may not understand why police were doing these checks."
The SAC summed up the police view saying: "Community Corrections indicated that police involvement was sought to check curfews and to undertake oral fluid tests for drugs for offenders on DTOs due to issues arising from COVID-19, with offenders not being able to attend routine testing appointments."
As part of the review, the SAC considered the orders in the context of replacing suspended sentences, and looked at the possibility of making orders that were longer than two years - a move supported by the Law Society of Tasmania.
A review of the type of offenders on the program was criticised by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which was "strongly against" any potential change to legislation that could allow people who had caused more than minor harm on the program.
"It is not appropriate for serious violent offenders to be sentenced to a DTO. Complainants [victims] in such cases would feel a serious sense of injustice if DTOs were extended to such cases," the submission read.
"It could also lead to community outrage."
The criticisms came in a year when about 72 new drug treatment order were made across Tasmania, comprising 59 orders approved in the Magistrates Court and 13 in the Supreme Court in 2021-22.
The average drug treatment order lasts for 12-18 months with some lasting up to two years. Figures supplied by the Department of Justice also revealed that 51 such orders were cancelled in 2021-22.
However, it was understood that because the orders may start and finish in different financial years the cancellation rate was not a matter of comparing new orders with cancellations.
The graduation rate was 32 per cent or conversely a failure rate of 68 per cent. It compared with a graduation rate of 28.17 per cent in 2020-21 and 19.54 per cent in 2019-20.
It also compared with 71 drug treatment orders and bail diversion orders made in 2019-20 with a cancellation of 25 orders. There are 120 places in the CMD program.
Northern Tasmania's judiciary have been more willing to impose drug treatment orders with 43 per cent or 31 of last year's DTOs being made in the North.
Southern Tasmania had 24 orders and North-West Tasmania 17 orders. A Justice Department spokesperson said that successful completion rates increased because more services were available.
"In 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the availability of or access to, services (such as drug testing, counselling and residential rehabilitation) to support participants to engage in the program."
While the department claimed success in relation to the program, when The Examiner requested an interview with a graduate one was not made available.
According to the Justice Department, a range of primary offences for those on drug treatment orders listed for 2019-20 included burglary, break and enter, deal or traffic illicit drugs, common assault, sell, possess or use prohibited weapons, aggravated robbery, obtain benefit by deception, cultivate illicit drugs, and dangerous driving.
The orders were made for defendants who had a demonstrated link between their drug use and their offending.
"The CMD program is a therapeutic justice approach which aims to break the drug crime cycle by addressing the underlying causes of the offending behaviour. It is very strict order that has led to positive life changing results including recovery from drug addiction, reduction in offending re-engagement with employment family and pro-social behaviour," a spokesperson said.
To be eligible for the CMD program the defendant must be facing a penalty of imprisonment for the offences and the program does not include anyone who has caused anything more than minor bodily harm.
"A drug treatment order includes a custodial component which is on hold while the participant maintains engagement with the program and complies with the conditions of the order," the Justice Department spokesperson said.
"Should the participant not meet the standards the court is able to activate the custodial component of the sentence."
But successful completion of the CMD program results in the custodial component of the DTO being cancelled.
"This diverts the offender away from the correctional system and breaks the cycle of offending by ensuring that offenders access the services and treatment necessary to address their issues."
This week a 30-year-old-man graduated from the drug diversion program.
The man, who had an extensive criminal history of some 32 pages including robbery and motor vehicle stealing, was modest about his achievement in getting off drugs.
However, he said it was loyalty to his family which got him through the difficult times.
The court heard that he had knuckled down after Magistrate Simon Brown gave him the opportunity to avoid a six month jail sentence in April 2020 and had returned no positive tests for drugs in urinalysis.
Court mandated drug diversion officers, magistrate Sharon Cure and defence counsel Hannah Phillips were clearly delighted with the man's success.
In the nicest possible way they said they did not want to see him again.
Program participants are required to attend frequent urinalysis testing, individual counselling sessions, group counselling as well as weekly appointments with their allocated Court Diversion Officer to stay on the program.
Participants are prohibited from leaving Tasmania.
Failures to attend appointments or urinalysis can result in the imposition of sanction days which can result in the offender serving days in prison once they reach a level of 14 sanctions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.