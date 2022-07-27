Police were called out to a serious crash on the Midland Highway just before 7.30pm on Wednesday night.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the sole occupant of a vehicle trapped inside.
The woman was extracted and provided medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital.
Police sent a drone to the scene to further investigate what may have happened.
Anyone with information about the crash or relevant dash cam footage should contact Launceston Police.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
